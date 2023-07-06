Critical Analysis: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82% Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17%

Risk and Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wejo Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,393.67%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.15 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.01 Scienjoy $1.79 billion 0.06 $28.03 million $0.35 8.20

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Wejo Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

