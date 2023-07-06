Critical Contrast: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Silo Pharma -5,840.34% -42.62% -37.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Lanvin Group and Silo Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.29 -$229.99 million $0.33 13.24 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 92.54 -$3.91 million N/A N/A

Silo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lanvin Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lanvin Group beats Silo Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

