Critical Survey: Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $354.33 million 1.15 $51.89 million $0.56 6.79

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 11.80% 28.65% 14.81%

Volatility and Risk

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

