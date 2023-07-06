Curaleaf’s (CURLF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

