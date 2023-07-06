CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) vs. Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Financial Contrast

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 43.60% 13.05% 5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 1 1 1 0 2.00 Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CyberAgent and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Carlyle Secured Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $6.20 billion N/A $386.45 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.60 $85.64 million $1.51 9.74

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Volatility & Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

