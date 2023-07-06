Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

