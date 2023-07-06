Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of MO opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

