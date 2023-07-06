Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.