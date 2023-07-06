Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

