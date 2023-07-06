Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

