Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

