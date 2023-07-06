Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PFG opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

