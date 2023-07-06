Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after purchasing an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $164.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.