Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Receives $385.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several analysts recently commented on DRKTF shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTC DRKTF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Darktrace has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.