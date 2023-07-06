Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10,446.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.48. The stock has a market cap of $448.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

