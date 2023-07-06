Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

