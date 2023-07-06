Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

