Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $102.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

Denbury Trading Down 0.9 %

Denbury stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.62. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

