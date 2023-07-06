Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPD opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.