Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $170.16 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.82.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

