Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

