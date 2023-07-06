Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.