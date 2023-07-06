Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

