easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $508.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 545 ($6.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 635 ($8.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.33 on Friday. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

