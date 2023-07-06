Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $437.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.90.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of LLY opened at $465.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

