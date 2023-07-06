Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $239.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

