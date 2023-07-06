Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Employers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.25. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Employers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

