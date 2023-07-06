Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

ESI opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.95.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$499.00 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

