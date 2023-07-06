Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 123.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.