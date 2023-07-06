Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. TheStreet upgraded Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviri in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Price Performance

Enviri has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in Enviri by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 182,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 90,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enviri

(Free Report

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.