EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

