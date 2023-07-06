Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $790.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $744.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $793.25.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

