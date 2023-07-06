Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for LifeMD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 17,664 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at $550,083.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 17,664 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

