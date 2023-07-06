Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $95.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.01. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $1,951,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 70.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

