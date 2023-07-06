Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.