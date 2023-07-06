F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.