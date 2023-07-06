Family Capital Trust Co Has $6.10 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

