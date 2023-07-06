Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

