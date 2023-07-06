FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total value of $430,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

NYSE FDX opened at $248.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.