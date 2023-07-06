Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 713,989 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

