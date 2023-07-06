Financial Analysis: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) vs. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Affiliated Managers Group and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blue Owl Capital 0 4 5 0 2.56

Profitability

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus price target of $186.08, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $14.53, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 50.65% 19.63% 8.88% Blue Owl Capital 0.73% 14.25% 9.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.33 billion 2.31 $1.15 billion $26.35 5.65 Blue Owl Capital $1.48 billion 10.71 -$9.29 million $0.02 565.00

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

