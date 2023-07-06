Financial Review: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) and Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Toho Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 10.94% 14.22% 4.22% Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Jersey Resources and Toho Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67 Toho Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Toho Gas.

75.2% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Toho Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Toho Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.91 billion 1.57 $274.92 million $3.02 15.58 Toho Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Toho Gas.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Toho Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. The Energy Services segment offers unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas transportation and storage contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers. In addition, the company produces and sells gas, air-conditioning, kitchen, and plumbing equipment, as well as home and gas appliances; sells paving materials, automobiles, daily sundries, and foodstuffs; designs, administers, and constructs civil engineering, construction, wiring, piping, and machinery projects; and designs, produces, and sells equipment for the prevention of air and water pollution, waste treatment, and soil reclamation projects. Further, it is involved in the buying and selling, leasing, and management of real estate; provision of data processing and related services; production, lease, and sale of computer hardware and software; security business; and sale and lease of security and disaster prevention equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the management of cooking and cultural classrooms, and sport facilities; restaurant and travel agent proxy business; general leasing and financing activities; non-life insurance agency and life insurance soliciting business; and survey, research, and consulting, as well as other businesses. Toho Gas Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

