Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

