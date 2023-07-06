Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.