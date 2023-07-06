Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

