Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,422,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 605,426 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NDAQ opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

