Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

