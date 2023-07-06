Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

MCK stock opened at $418.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $374.56. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

