Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after buying an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

