Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 77.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

